MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) posted a 9.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 24, 2023, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) opened at $16.81, higher 11.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.01 and dropped to $15.89 before settling in for the closing price of $14.50. Price fluctuations for MAX have ranged from $7.59 to $17.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.10% at the time writing. With a float of $40.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 149 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MediaAlpha Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 21,127. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,402 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 608,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s insider sold 1,402 for $15.07, making the entire transaction worth $21,126. This insider now owns 1,117,251 shares in total.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, MediaAlpha Inc.’s (MAX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.86 in the near term. At $17.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.62.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Key Stats

There are currently 62,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 903.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 645,270 K according to its annual income of -5,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 89,020 K and its income totaled -14,490 K.