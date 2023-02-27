Search
Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) is -3.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On February 24, 2023, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) opened at $8.81, higher 1.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.56 and dropped to $8.72 before settling in for the closing price of $9.24. Price fluctuations for MCW have ranged from $7.80 to $16.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 15.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -138.20% at the time writing. With a float of $299.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $304.29 million.

In an organization with 6750 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 220,393. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 23,102 shares at a rate of $9.54, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $9.54, making the entire transaction worth $190,800. This insider now owns 281,540 shares in total.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -43.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.1 million. That was better than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s (MCW) raw stochastic average was set at 48.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. However, in the short run, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.74. Second resistance stands at $10.07. The third major resistance level sits at $10.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.39. The third support level lies at $8.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Key Stats

There are currently 304,293K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 758,360 K according to its annual income of -22,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 217,580 K and its income totaled 24,000 K.

