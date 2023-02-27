Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) volume exceeds 0.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.76, plunging -4.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.805 and dropped to $5.605 before settling in for the closing price of $6.02. Within the past 52 weeks, NTCO’s price has moved between $3.61 and $12.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -364.30%. With a float of $689.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $689.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.80, operating margin of +4.01, and the pretax margin is +0.23.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -364.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 86.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.81 in the near term. At $5.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.41.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.01 billion based on 691,544K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,443 M and income totals 194,190 K. The company made 1,718 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -106,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

