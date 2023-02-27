NatWest Group plc (NWG) is -3.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) stock priced at $6.82, down -1.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.86 and dropped to $6.79 before settling in for the closing price of $6.97. NWG’s price has ranged from $4.70 to $7.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.00%. With a float of $2.40 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.83 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 61000 workers is very important to gauge.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 7.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.31% during the next five years compared to 39.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NatWest Group plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

The latest stats from [NatWest Group plc, NWG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.88 million was superior to 1.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.90. The third major resistance level sits at $6.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.76. The third support level lies at $6.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.19 billion, the company has a total of 4,836,006K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,734 M while annual income is 4,132 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,736 M while its latest quarter income was 1,481 M.