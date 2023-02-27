NiSource Inc. (NI) 20 Days SMA touches 2.03%: The odds favor the bear

On February 24, 2023, NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) opened at $27.69, lower -0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.95 and dropped to $27.245 before settling in for the closing price of $27.90. Price fluctuations for NI have ranged from $23.78 to $32.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.20% at the time writing. With a float of $404.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $409.50 million.

The firm has a total of 7117 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.90, operating margin of +19.85, and the pretax margin is +16.35.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NiSource Inc. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 11.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NiSource Inc. (NI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NiSource Inc., NI], we can find that recorded value of 5.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, NiSource Inc.’s (NI) raw stochastic average was set at 84.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.38. The third major resistance level sits at $28.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.69.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Key Stats

There are currently 412,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,900 M according to its annual income of 584,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,090 M and its income totaled 65,800 K.