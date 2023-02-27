No matter how cynical the overall market is Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) performance over the last week is recorded -4.92%

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.805, plunging -1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.90 and dropped to $48.165 before settling in for the closing price of $49.21. Within the past 52 weeks, CSCO’s price has moved between $38.60 and $57.00.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.70%. With a float of $4.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.10 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 83300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.38, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 987,404. In this transaction Chair and CEO of this company sold 20,117 shares at a rate of $49.08, taking the stock ownership to the 798,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $49.88, making the entire transaction worth $997,538. This insider now owns 429,263 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.84) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.32% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) saw its 5-day average volume 20.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.87 in the near term. At $49.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.40.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 201.56 billion based on 4,095,823K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 51,557 M and income totals 11,812 M. The company made 13,592 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,773 M in sales during its previous quarter.