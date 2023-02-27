No matter how cynical the overall market is, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) performance over the last week is recorded -2.40%

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $36.80, down -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.40 and dropped to $36.66 before settling in for the closing price of $37.53. Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has traded in a range of $27.20-$46.27.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 370.70%. With a float of $638.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $641.24 million.

The firm has a total of 95000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of +6.99, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Delta Air Lines Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 508,844. In this transaction EVP & Chief Info Officer of this company sold 13,124 shares at a rate of $38.77, taking the stock ownership to the 57,383 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s SVP, Fin & Controller sold 5,481 for $40.01, making the entire transaction worth $219,295. This insider now owns 8,720 shares in total.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.33) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 25.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.41% during the next five years compared to -16.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Delta Air Lines Inc., DAL], we can find that recorded value of 6.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.88. The third major resistance level sits at $38.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.14.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.07 billion has total of 641,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,582 M in contrast with the sum of 1,318 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,435 M and last quarter income was 828,000 K.