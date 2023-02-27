Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) performance over the last week is recorded -16.71%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $6.57, down -12.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.57 and dropped to $5.904 before settling in for the closing price of $6.80. Over the past 52 weeks, AG has traded in a range of $6.31-$14.59.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -950.00%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.45, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 35.88%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -950.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

The latest stats from [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.78 million was superior to 6.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.82. The third major resistance level sits at $7.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.63 billion has total of 272,578K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 584,120 K in contrast with the sum of -4,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 159,750 K and last quarter income was -20,690 K.

