No matter how cynical the overall market is, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) performance over the last week is recorded -9.31%

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) stock priced at $2.19. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.25 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. IAG’s price has ranged from $0.92 to $3.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.00%. With a float of $477.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.60 million.

The firm has a total of 5357 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.18, operating margin of +4.86, and the pretax margin is +4.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of IAMGOLD Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -5.78 while generating a return on equity of -2.53.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IAMGOLD Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IAMGOLD Corporation, IAG], we can find that recorded value of 5.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, IAMGOLD Corporation’s (IAG) raw stochastic average was set at 63.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.31. The third major resistance level sits at $2.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.09.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.07 billion, the company has a total of 478,976K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 958,800 K while annual income is -70,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 207,200 K while its latest quarter income was 24,000 K.