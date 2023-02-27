No matter how cynical the overall market is Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) performance over the last week is recorded -11.76%

On February 24, 2023, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) opened at $2.23, lower -3.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.265 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Price fluctuations for LU have ranged from $1.26 to $7.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92380 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 4.25%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) saw its 5-day average volume 12.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 48.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.28 in the near term. At $2.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.15.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

There are currently 2,285,813K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,584 M according to its annual income of 2,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,855 M and its income totaled 186,510 K.