No matter how cynical the overall market is, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.69%

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $66.27, plunging -1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.06 and dropped to $66.06 before settling in for the closing price of $68.01. Within the past 52 weeks, PCOR’s price has moved between $40.00 and $68.56.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -155.50%. With a float of $121.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2885 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of -39.02, and the pretax margin is -39.78.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 3,493,401. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 54,372 shares at a rate of $64.25, taking the stock ownership to the 725,468 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Data Officer sold 14,796 for $64.25, making the entire transaction worth $950,643. This insider now owns 122,374 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -39.84 while generating a return on equity of -24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Looking closely at Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.87. However, in the short run, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.03. Second resistance stands at $69.05. The third major resistance level sits at $70.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.03.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.39 billion based on 138,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 720,200 K and income totals -286,930 K. The company made 202,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.