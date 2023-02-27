No matter how cynical the overall market is, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) performance over the last week is recorded -3.95%

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $97.62, soaring 0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.25 and dropped to $97.24 before settling in for the closing price of $98.52. Within the past 52 weeks, PRU’s price has moved between $85.46 and $122.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -120.10%. With a float of $365.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $367.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39854 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prudential Financial Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 1,151,335. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 11,405 shares at a rate of $100.95, taking the stock ownership to the 12,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 2,000 for $103.55, making the entire transaction worth $207,100. This insider now owns 16,198 shares in total.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.51) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -2.44 while generating a return on equity of -3.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.07% during the next five years compared to -18.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.94, a number that is poised to hit 3.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.59 million, its volume of 1.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

During the past 100 days, Prudential Financial Inc.’s (PRU) raw stochastic average was set at 51.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.78 in the near term. At $100.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $95.76.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.06 billion based on 366,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,050 M and income totals -1,438 M. The company made 12,649 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -558,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.