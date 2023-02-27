No matter how cynical the overall market is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) performance over the last week is recorded -4.77%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.38. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.425 and dropped to $4.32 before settling in for the closing price of $4.39. Within the past 52 weeks, SIRI’s price has moved between $4.34 and $6.85.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 10.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.40%. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.89 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5869 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.83, operating margin of +23.33, and the pretax margin is +17.83.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.74% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) saw its 5-day average volume 14.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.44 in the near term. At $4.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.23.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.08 billion based on 3,890,500K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,003 M and income totals 1,213 M. The company made 2,284 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 365,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.