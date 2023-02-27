Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nokia Oyj (NOK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,606 M

Analyst Insights

On February 24, 2023, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) opened at $4.60, lower -1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.615 and dropped to $4.55 before settling in for the closing price of $4.65. Price fluctuations for NOK have ranged from $4.08 to $5.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -1.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 163.90% at the time writing. With a float of $5.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.61 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 87927 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.93, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 33.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nokia Oyj (NOK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

The latest stats from [Nokia Oyj, NOK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.73 million was inferior to 18.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 48.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

There are currently 5,632,297K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,246 M according to its annual income of 4,478 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,606 M and its income totaled 3,221 M.

