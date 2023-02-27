Search
Steve Mayer
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) kicked off at the price of $0.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) stock priced at $0.22, down -3.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. NAK’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $0.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.10%. With a float of $518.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 20.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2323, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2633. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2266 in the near term. At $0.2323, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2366. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2166, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2123. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2066.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 119.25 million, the company has a total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -25,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,415 K.

