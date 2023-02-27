Now that Century Aluminum Company’s volume has hit 2.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.73, soaring 2.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.74 and dropped to $9.80 before settling in for the closing price of $10.36. Within the past 52 weeks, CENX’s price has moved between $5.27 and $30.36.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.50%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.30 million.

In an organization with 2512 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.97 million. That was better than the volume of 1.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.71. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.99. Second resistance stands at $11.33. The third major resistance level sits at $11.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.11.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 946.43 million based on 91,347K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,213 M and income totals -167,100 K. The company made 637,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.