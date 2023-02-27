Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -25.93%

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $1.65, down -12.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has traded in a range of $0.92-$11.01.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 85.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -93.10%. With a float of $537.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $634.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2570 employees.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 118,162. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,335 shares at a rate of $2.26, taking the stock ownership to the 30,679,758 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 100,000 for $1.92, making the entire transaction worth $191,930. This insider now owns 30,732,093 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.47 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by -$0.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -69.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) saw its 5-day average volume 25.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 25.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5929. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7100 in the near term. At $1.8200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4400. The third support level lies at $1.3300 if the price breaches the second support level.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.15 billion has total of 634,202K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,021 M in contrast with the sum of -662,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,361 M and last quarter income was -928,000 K.