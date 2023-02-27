Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) volume exceeds 1.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 24, 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) opened at $1.03, lower -4.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.065 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Price fluctuations for PGY have ranged from $0.57 to $34.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.00% at the time writing. With a float of $451.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.07 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 17.04%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -45.89 while generating a return on equity of -72.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pagaya Technologies Ltd., PGY], we can find that recorded value of 2.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9917, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9267.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

There are currently 654,407K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 728.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 748,930 K according to its annual income of -302,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 192,890 K and its income totaled -34,000 K.