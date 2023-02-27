Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) soared 3.71 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) stock priced at $26.12, up 3.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.70 and dropped to $25.57 before settling in for the closing price of $26.71. PARR’s price has ranged from $11.66 to $28.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 20.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.80%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1336 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.88, operating margin of +6.03, and the pretax margin is +4.98.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 251,387. In this transaction Executive VP – Retail of this company sold 10,711 shares at a rate of $23.47, taking the stock ownership to the 62,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 2,158 for $23.37, making the entire transaction worth $50,432. This insider now owns 10,736 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.88 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 80.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.41 in the near term. At $29.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.15.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.61 billion, the company has a total of 60,318K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,710 M while annual income is -81,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,056 M while its latest quarter income was 267,400 K.