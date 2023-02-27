Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 83,966 M

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.45, plunging -2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.615 and dropped to $11.33 before settling in for the closing price of $11.69. Within the past 52 weeks, PBR’s price has moved between $8.88 and $16.04.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 9.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 125.60%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

In an organization with 45532 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.55) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 22.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.52. However, in the short run, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.55. Second resistance stands at $11.73. The third major resistance level sits at $11.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.98.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 72.46 billion based on 6,522,100K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 83,966 M and income totals 19,875 M. The company made 32,411 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,763 M in sales during its previous quarter.