PGR (The Progressive Corporation) dropped -0.39 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $141.64, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.12 and dropped to $141.21 before settling in for the closing price of $142.36. Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has traded in a range of $100.81-$143.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 15.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.40%. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49000 employees.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 2,207,069. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,473 shares at a rate of $142.64, taking the stock ownership to the 431,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO sold 3,284 for $135.73, making the entire transaction worth $445,737. This insider now owns 38,888 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.64% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Looking closely at The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.02. However, in the short run, The Progressive Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.22. Second resistance stands at $142.62. The third major resistance level sits at $143.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $140.40.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 83.27 billion has total of 585,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,611 M in contrast with the sum of 721,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,470 M and last quarter income was 826,400 K.