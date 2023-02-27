Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.0 million

February 24, 2023, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) trading session started at the price of $15.48, that was -4.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.49 and dropped to $14.79 before settling in for the closing price of $16.00. A 52-week range for PRMW has been $12.15 – $16.47.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.00%. With a float of $156.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.12 million.

The firm has a total of 9230 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.39, operating margin of +6.44, and the pretax margin is +2.23.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Primo Water Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Primo Water Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 762,685. In this transaction Director of this company sold 47,630 shares at a rate of $16.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,268,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Director sold 90,463 for $16.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,458,291. This insider now owns 1,268,770 shares in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.26% during the next five years compared to 46.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Primo Water Corporation, PRMW], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) raw stochastic average was set at 70.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.90. The third major resistance level sits at $16.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.22.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Key Stats

There are 159,788K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.57 billion. As of now, sales total 2,073 M while income totals -3,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 584,600 K while its last quarter net income were 1,300 K.