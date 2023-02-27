Search
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) volume exceeds 2.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $0.59, down -14.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.4333 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Over the past 52 weeks, QNRX has traded in a range of $0.54-$28.11.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.40%. With a float of $11.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.35) by $0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 1.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6140. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5622 in the near term. At $0.6545, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7189. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4055, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3411. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2488.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.70 million has total of 4,847K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -21,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,030 K.

