Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Atlas Corp. (ATCO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.95 cents.

Analyst Insights

On February 24, 2023, Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) opened at $15.39, lower -0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.42 and dropped to $15.37 before settling in for the closing price of $15.41. Price fluctuations for ATCO have ranged from $10.12 to $15.63 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 13.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 151.80% at the time writing. With a float of $209.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.19 million.

In an organization with 6200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.85, operating margin of +43.23, and the pretax margin is +36.80.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlas Corp. is 25.34%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +36.66 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 21.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlas Corp. (ATCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Corp. (ATCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Corp.’s (ATCO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 7.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.92.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Key Stats

There are currently 247,735K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,697 M according to its annual income of 622,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 436,400 K and its income totaled 127,200 K.

