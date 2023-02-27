Search
Recent developments with DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.02 cents.

Top Picks

On February 24, 2023, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) opened at $1.30, lower -3.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Price fluctuations for DOYU have ranged from $0.90 to $2.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 63.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -221.60% at the time writing. With a float of $304.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2155 employees.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DouYu International Holdings Limited is 3.78%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 31.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5832, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3119. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3200 in the near term. At $1.3500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2300. The third support level lies at $1.2000 if the price breaches the second support level.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are currently 317,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 422.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,438 M according to its annual income of -91,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 252,810 K and its income totaled -420 K.

