Recent developments with Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.52 cents.

Company News

On February 24, 2023, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) opened at $22.94, lower -2.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.00 and dropped to $22.445 before settling in for the closing price of $23.42. Price fluctuations for LAC have ranged from $17.58 to $40.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $112.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 57 workers is very important to gauge.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lithium Americas Corp. is 16.38%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 52.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

The latest stats from [Lithium Americas Corp., LAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.56 million was inferior to 3.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 43.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.29. The third major resistance level sits at $23.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.18. The third support level lies at $21.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

There are currently 135,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -38,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -40,998 K.

