Recent developments with SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.40 cents.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.89, soaring 2.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.49 and dropped to $15.84 before settling in for the closing price of $16.00. Within the past 52 weeks, SCPL’s price has moved between $10.60 and $17.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.90%. With a float of $21.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.70 million.

In an organization with 632 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SciPlay Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.92% during the next five years compared to 0.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Trading Performance Indicators

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, SciPlay Corporation’s (SCPL) raw stochastic average was set at 80.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.99. However, in the short run, SciPlay Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.62. Second resistance stands at $16.88. The third major resistance level sits at $17.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.58. The third support level lies at $15.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.02 billion based on 126,243K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 606,100 K and income totals 19,300 K. The company made 170,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.