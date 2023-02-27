Recent developments with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.15, soaring 0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.90 and dropped to $23.82 before settling in for the closing price of $24.40. Within the past 52 weeks, SBLK’s price has moved between $16.85 and $33.99.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 34.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.70%. With a float of $93.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.47, operating margin of +41.93, and the pretax margin is +39.39.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.38 while generating a return on equity of 27.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 95.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.05 in the near term. At $25.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.35. The third support level lies at $22.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.51 billion based on 102,295K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,437 M and income totals 566,000 K. The company made 294,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 85,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.