Recent developments with Teck Resources Limited (TECK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

February 24, 2023, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) trading session started at the price of $39.20, that was -4.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.33 and dropped to $37.96 before settling in for the closing price of $40.62. A 52-week range for TECK has been $24.72 – $46.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.00%. With a float of $503.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.18, operating margin of +43.81, and the pretax margin is +37.89.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teck Resources Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +23.61 while generating a return on equity of 16.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.85% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

The latest stats from [Teck Resources Limited, TECK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.15 million was superior to 4.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 52.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.07. The third major resistance level sits at $40.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.33. The third support level lies at $36.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

There are 505,954K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.99 billion. As of now, sales total 10,756 M while income totals 2,288 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,577 M while its last quarter net income were -149,410 K.