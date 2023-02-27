SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) volume exceeds 0.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 24, 2023, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) opened at $5.31, lower -3.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $5.16 before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. Price fluctuations for SILV have ranged from $4.58 to $10.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 131.20% at the time writing. With a float of $140.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 838 employees.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 58.91%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.21. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 281.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Looking closely at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 17.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.16. However, in the short run, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.29. Second resistance stands at $5.38. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.99.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

There are currently 147,156K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 766.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -22,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,720 K and its income totaled 25,210 K.