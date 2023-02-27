SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) average volume reaches $9.36M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock priced at $3.73, down -9.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.80 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. SOUN’s price has ranged from $0.93 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.50%. With a float of $158.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 392 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 15,736. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 4,152 shares at a rate of $3.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,041,228 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $44,750. This insider now owns 1,045,380 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoundHound AI Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 15.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 15.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 233.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.73. Second resistance stands at $3.89. The third major resistance level sits at $3.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.23.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 784.80 million, the company has a total of 197,915K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,197 K while annual income is -980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,190 K while its latest quarter income was -28,920 K.