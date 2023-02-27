Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.29 million

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock priced at $0.79, down -8.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. SPPI’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $1.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.70%. With a float of $184.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.36 million.

The firm has a total of 163 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 14,156. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 18,385 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 618,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s CEO & President sold 37,009 for $0.77, making the entire transaction worth $28,365. This insider now owns 1,839,639 shares in total.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., SPPI], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6021, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7151. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8167. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6333.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 161.60 million, the company has a total of 188,164K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -158,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -21,925 K.