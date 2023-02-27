Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is expecting 2.88% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.41, soaring 0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.86 and dropped to $34.94 before settling in for the closing price of $35.69. Within the past 52 weeks, SHOO’s price has moved between $26.36 and $45.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 913.20%. With a float of $73.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.88, operating margin of +12.83, and the pretax margin is +13.37.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 86,571. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,222 shares at a rate of $38.96, taking the stock ownership to the 8,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 for $40.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,614,696. This insider now owns 790,210 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.23 while generating a return on equity of 26.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 913.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Looking closely at Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 81.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.70. However, in the short run, Steven Madden Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.06. Second resistance stands at $36.42. The third major resistance level sits at $36.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.22.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.78 billion based on 77,883K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,866 M and income totals 190,680 K. The company made 556,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.