Synchrony Financial (SYF) volume exceeds 3.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) stock priced at $35.31, down -0.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.82 and dropped to $35.22 before settling in for the closing price of $35.92. SYF’s price has ranged from $27.22 to $43.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 0.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.20%. With a float of $435.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $445.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.62, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 2,495,468. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 68,369 shares at a rate of $36.50, taking the stock ownership to the 762,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s insider sold 31,303 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,252,120. This insider now owns 55,929 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.62% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Synchrony Financial’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) saw its 5-day average volume 3.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 59.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.01 in the near term. At $36.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.81.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.70 billion, the company has a total of 437,035K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,526 M while annual income is 3,016 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,738 M while its latest quarter income was 577,000 K.