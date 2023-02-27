Search
admin
admin

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is expecting -23.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Top Picks

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.29, plunging -3.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. Within the past 52 weeks, LEV’s price has moved between $1.83 and $9.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.30%. With a float of $106.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 50.42%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 21.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.29 in the near term. At $2.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 499.61 million based on 194,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,710 K and income totals -43,330 K. The company made 40,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.66%

Steve Mayer -
February 24, 2023, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) trading session started at the price of $1.00, that was -5.53% drop from the session...
Read more

AGLE (Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.) dropped -10.95 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
On February 24, 2023, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) opened at $0.43, lower -10.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Investors must take note of DTE Energy Company’s (DTE) performance last week, which was -0.35%.

Sana Meer -
DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $111.40, soaring 0.61% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.