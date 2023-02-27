The Walt Disney Company (DIS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.23%

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock priced at $99.53, down -1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.43 and dropped to $98.96 before settling in for the closing price of $101.73. DIS’s price has ranged from $84.07 to $150.28 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.80%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

In an organization with 220000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +6.40.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 117,818. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 1,139 shares at a rate of $103.44, taking the stock ownership to the 30,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 1,139 for $105.71, making the entire transaction worth $120,408. This insider now owns 32,047 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.87 while generating a return on equity of 3.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.64% during the next five years compared to -21.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Walt Disney Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1977.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.93. However, in the short run, The Walt Disney Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.83. Second resistance stands at $101.37. The third major resistance level sits at $102.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.43. The third support level lies at $97.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 185.84 billion, the company has a total of 1,826,807K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 82,722 M while annual income is 3,145 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,512 M while its latest quarter income was 1,279 M.