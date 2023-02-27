Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is 82.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $0.264, up 17.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.315 and dropped to $0.2548 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.42.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 191.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.00%. With a float of $31.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) saw its 5-day average volume 91.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 30.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4589. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3284 in the near term. At $0.3518, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3886. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2682, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2314. The third support level lies at $0.2080 if the price breaches the second support level.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.60 million has total of 67,031K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 116,410 K in contrast with the sum of -38,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 119,810 K and last quarter income was 1,270 K.