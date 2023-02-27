United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) kicked off at the price of $8.03: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

February 24, 2023, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) trading session started at the price of $8.00, that was -1.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.1099 and dropped to $7.995 before settling in for the closing price of $8.19. A 52-week range for UMC has been $5.36 – $9.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.30%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.00, operating margin of +35.50, and the pretax margin is +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Looking closely at United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC), its last 5-days average volume was 7.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 80.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.12. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.09. Second resistance stands at $8.16. The third major resistance level sits at $8.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.87.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

There are 2,496,649K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.57 billion. As of now, sales total 9,078 M while income totals 2,840 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,210 M while its last quarter net income were 621,000 K.