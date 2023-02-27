Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) posted a 22.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

February 24, 2023, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) trading session started at the price of $12.70, that was 20.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.15 and dropped to $12.70 before settling in for the closing price of $12.50. A 52-week range for UVE has been $8.29 – $13.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.10%. With a float of $27.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1047 employees.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 191,273. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,861 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 523,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $10.17, making the entire transaction worth $30,510. This insider now owns 13,337 shares in total.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$2.45) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -1.82 while generating a return on equity of -6.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

Looking closely at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (UVE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.53. However, in the short run, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.89. Second resistance stands at $16.75. The third major resistance level sits at $18.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.99.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Key Stats

There are 30,513K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 381.41 million. As of now, sales total 1,122 M while income totals 20,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 312,810 K while its last quarter net income were -72,280 K.