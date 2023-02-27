Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) volume exceeds 1.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

February 24, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $104.31, that was -0.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.24 and dropped to $103.7623 before settling in for the closing price of $105.84. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $111.77.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.71 million.

The firm has a total of 26950 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 432,320. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $108.08, taking the stock ownership to the 65,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,383 for $109.48, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,731. This insider now owns 71,342 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN], we can find that recorded value of 2.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.66. The third major resistance level sits at $109.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.64.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 113,314K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.99 billion. As of now, sales total 3,757 M while income totals -423,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,005 M while its last quarter net income were 32,410 K.