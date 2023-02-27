ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.48 million

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $22.80, up 5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.1789 and dropped to $22.38 before settling in for the closing price of $22.82. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has traded in a range of $16.23-$91.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 766.20%. With a float of $80.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.05 million.

The firm has a total of 4427 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.33, operating margin of +54.02, and the pretax margin is +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 22.01%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $9.54) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 766.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 49.06, a number that is poised to hit 3.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM], we can find that recorded value of 4.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.31. The third major resistance level sits at $26.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.74 billion has total of 119,947K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,729 M in contrast with the sum of 4,640 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,228 M and last quarter income was 1,163 M.