1.11% percent quarterly performance for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $2.82, down -1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.845 and dropped to $2.72 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has traded in a range of $1.87-$6.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 946.70%. With a float of $137.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.72 million.

The firm has a total of 346 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canaan Inc., CAN], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.56.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 451.98 million has total of 171,502K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 782,520 K in contrast with the sum of 313,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 137,510 K and last quarter income was 8,590 K.