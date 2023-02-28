$1.94M in average volume shows that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is heading in the right direction

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $110.14, soaring 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.11 and dropped to $109.39 before settling in for the closing price of $109.30. Within the past 52 weeks, TTWO’s price has moved between $90.00 and $166.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 14.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.60%. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7799 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 18,570. In this transaction Director of this company sold 162 shares at a rate of $114.63, taking the stock ownership to the 63,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 149 for $102.24, making the entire transaction worth $15,234. This insider now owns 62,337 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.87) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.71% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 168.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Looking closely at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.12.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 54.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.27. However, in the short run, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $111.00. Second resistance stands at $111.91. The third major resistance level sits at $112.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.75 billion based on 168,675K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,505 M and income totals 418,020 K. The company made 1,408 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -153,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.