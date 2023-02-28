-4.56% percent quarterly performance for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 27, 2023, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) opened at $12.50, higher 0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.61 and dropped to $12.21 before settling in for the closing price of $12.28. Price fluctuations for SLCA have ranged from $9.47 to $21.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 14.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1863 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.64, operating margin of +11.21, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 183,897. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,089 shares at a rate of $11.43, taking the stock ownership to the 81,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 35,879 for $14.44, making the entire transaction worth $518,093. This insider now owns 200,197 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.30% during the next five years compared to 6.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Looking closely at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 41.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.00. However, in the short run, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.57. Second resistance stands at $12.79. The third major resistance level sits at $12.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.77.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

There are currently 75,709K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 835.23 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,104 M according to its annual income of -33,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 418,810 K and its income totaled 32,070 K.