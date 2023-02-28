Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$440.40K in average volume shows that MMTec Inc. (MTC) is heading in the right direction

Markets

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $0.7502, down -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $0.7502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has traded in a range of $0.61-$8.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.40%. With a float of $1.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.22, operating margin of -992.78, and the pretax margin is -1079.69.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 40.22%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1079.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

Looking closely at MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8244, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8765. However, in the short run, MMTec Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0899. Second resistance stands at $1.3599. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5297. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4803. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2103.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.48 million has total of 3,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650 K in contrast with the sum of -7,050 K annual income.

-4.24% percent quarterly performance for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.49, soaring 0.40% from the previous trading...
Read more

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) is -6.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
February 27, 2023, Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) trading session started at the price of $56.56, that was 1.77% jump from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Navient Corporation (NAVI) performance over the last week is recorded -2.80%

Sana Meer -
On February 27, 2023, Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) opened at $18.32, lower -0.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

