$738.84K in average volume shows that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is heading in the right direction

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.20, soaring 1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.4675 and dropped to $10.57 before settling in for the closing price of $11.11. Within the past 52 weeks, ULCC’s price has moved between $8.19 and $15.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.80%. With a float of $215.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6470 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.53, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 371,795. In this transaction Sr. Vice President, Commercial of this company sold 24,663 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 38,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 8,000 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 77,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

The latest stats from [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.99. The third major resistance level sits at $12.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.19. The third support level lies at $9.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.41 billion based on 218,060K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,326 M and income totals -37,000 K. The company made 906,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.