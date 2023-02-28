$740.43K in average volume shows that Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is heading in the right direction

February 27, 2023, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) trading session started at the price of $14.00, that was 1.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.14 and dropped to $14.00 before settling in for the closing price of $13.89. A 52-week range for GBDC has been $11.94 – $15.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 23.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.60%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 725 employees.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Golub Capital BDC Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.36) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Looking closely at Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.49. However, in the short run, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.11. Second resistance stands at $14.20. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.83.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

There are 170,896K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.40 billion. As of now, sales total 387,800 K while income totals 153,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 136,880 K while its last quarter net income were 25,580 K.