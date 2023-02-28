A look at E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $6.03, up 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.03 and dropped to $5.91 before settling in for the closing price of $5.97. Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has traded in a range of $4.89-$9.84.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -240.20%. With a float of $253.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3682 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.71, operating margin of -12.61, and the pretax margin is -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 85,123. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 243,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 60,586 for $7.01, making the entire transaction worth $424,799. This insider now owns 166,195 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 100.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Looking closely at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.64. However, in the short run, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.05. Second resistance stands at $6.10. The third major resistance level sits at $6.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.81.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.86 billion has total of 302,276K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 425,560 K in contrast with the sum of -165,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 164,890 K and last quarter income was 4,810 K.