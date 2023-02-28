A major move is in the offing as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) market cap hits 149.45 billion

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) stock priced at $70.29, down -0.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.41 and dropped to $69.73 before settling in for the closing price of $70.18. BMY’s price has ranged from $65.95 to $81.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.40%. With a float of $2.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.39, operating margin of +20.08, and the pretax margin is +16.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 17,916,000. In this transaction Board Chair and CEO of this company sold 240,000 shares at a rate of $74.65, taking the stock ownership to the 236,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Human Resources sold 11,183 for $74.69, making the entire transaction worth $835,258. This insider now owns 23,043 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.71 while generating a return on equity of 18.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.83% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Looking closely at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), its last 5-days average volume was 5.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.03. However, in the short run, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.36. Second resistance stands at $70.72. The third major resistance level sits at $71.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 149.45 billion, the company has a total of 2,098,776K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,159 M while annual income is 6,327 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,406 M while its latest quarter income was 2,022 M.