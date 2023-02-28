ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 485,600 K

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.46, soaring 5.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.81 and dropped to $5.445 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Within the past 52 weeks, ACCO’s price has moved between $4.27 and $8.77.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.70%. With a float of $91.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.23, operating margin of +6.89, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Business Equipment & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACCO Brands Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 56,399. In this transaction EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO bought 10,000 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $51,700. This insider now owns 1,241,530 shares in total.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -1.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 59.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.84 in the near term. At $6.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.11.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 562.29 million based on 94,261K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,025 M and income totals 101,900 K. The company made 485,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.